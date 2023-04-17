Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.85. 5,340,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,058,516. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.