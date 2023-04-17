Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 1.7% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JMST traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $50.71. 269,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

