Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.37. The company had a trading volume of 705,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,580. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.81. The company has a market cap of $283.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $413.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

