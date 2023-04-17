Kava Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003147 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $459.46 million and $14.06 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 482,265,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,259,441 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

