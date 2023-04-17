Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $16.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NREF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,640. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 545.52, a current ratio of 545.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.64.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

