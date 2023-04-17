Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $16.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NREF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,640. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 545.52, a current ratio of 545.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.64.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.