Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $16.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.3 %

NREF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 545.52 and a quick ratio of 545.52. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.64.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.35%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

