Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $16.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.3 %
NREF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 545.52 and a quick ratio of 545.52. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.64.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.35%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
