Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $38.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $29.22. 390,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,331. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Washington Federal news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

