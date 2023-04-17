Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Target Price to $18.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,554. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,800,000 after buying an additional 162,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,443,000 after buying an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,289,000 after buying an additional 191,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,196,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

