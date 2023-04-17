Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Target Price to $11.00

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMTG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 160,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,982. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a current ratio of 51.56.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,667,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

