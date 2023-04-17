Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Target Price to $12.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE:KREF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $790.50 million, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 272.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

