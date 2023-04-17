Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $152.93 and last traded at $153.88. 240,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,125,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after buying an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

