Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 56,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. 4,716,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,618,806. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

