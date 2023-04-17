KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.96.

KKR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,025. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

