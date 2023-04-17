KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 3.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 52.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after buying an additional 221,892 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,798,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $9.97 on Monday, hitting $365.07. 291,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.10 and a 200-day moving average of $371.51. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

