KlayUniverse Price Tops $0.0799 on Major Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $3,684.21 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07843492 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,612.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

