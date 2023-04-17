Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 42.1% in March

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,193,900 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 839,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kobe Steel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $7.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. Kobe Steel has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

