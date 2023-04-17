Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Up 42.1% in March

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,193,900 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 839,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kobe Steel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $7.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. Kobe Steel has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.04.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
