Komodo 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.06 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. Komodo has a market cap of $38.22 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00054804 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

