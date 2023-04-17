Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,808. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0824 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Koninklijke KPN

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.57) to €4.40 ($4.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

(Get Rating)

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.