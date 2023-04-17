Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,808. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.
Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0824 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Koninklijke KPN
Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.
Read More
