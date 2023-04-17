KonPay One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.80 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One KonPay coin can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KonPay has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $121.97 million and $23.80 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

