Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

