Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.80. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

