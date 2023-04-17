Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.69. 280,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $800.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.90. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

