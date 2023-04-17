Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

LADR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 428,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,535. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 67.08, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 122,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 96,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

