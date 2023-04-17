Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down to $500.84

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $500.84, but opened at $489.99. Lam Research shares last traded at $485.57, with a volume of 226,274 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.31.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

