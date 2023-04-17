Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $363.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $382.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.59 and a 200-day moving average of $269.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

