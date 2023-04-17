Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 79,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,724. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

