Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 15,208 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 2.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,189,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.90. 20,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,525. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

