Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,846,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $33.20. 36,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.