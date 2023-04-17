LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ LVTX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 64,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,791,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

