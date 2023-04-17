LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

LVTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 54,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

