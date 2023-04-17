Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Vertex Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.44. 12,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $375,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $375,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,349,345.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,570.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,849,089 shares of company stock worth $32,893,872. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

