Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.22 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $272.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

