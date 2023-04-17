Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

