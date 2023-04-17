Legacy Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $45,313,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 177.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after buying an additional 82,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 264.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $415.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,189. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.61 and its 200 day moving average is $420.05. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $4,063,416. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

