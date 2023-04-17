Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 284.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 602.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 210,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $248.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

