Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 2,955 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,984 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $167.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.77. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.