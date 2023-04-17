Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells $151,130.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,041,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,668,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
