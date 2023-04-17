Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells $151,130.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,041,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,668,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Legacy Housing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,398 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.