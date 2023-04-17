Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Leidos by 21.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in Leidos by 1.7% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 33,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 553,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,973,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Leidos by 57.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

