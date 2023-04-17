Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $283.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.61. 67,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.73 and a 200 day moving average of $247.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $278.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Articles

