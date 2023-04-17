Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.31

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 16767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

