Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.31

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 16767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99.
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
