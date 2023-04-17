Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF) Short Interest Update

Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,304,700 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 972,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 483.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Leo Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Leo Lithium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LLLAF remained flat at $0.30 on Monday. Leo Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

