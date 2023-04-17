Lesa Sroufe & Co Lowers Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.17% of Cerus worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 28.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 572,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

CERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens cut Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 15,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $43,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,138.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326 over the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

