Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases Shares of 2,736 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $79,507,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 897,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,800. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

