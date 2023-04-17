Lesa Sroufe & Co Reduces Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises about 2.3% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.44. 335,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,898. The firm has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 28.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

