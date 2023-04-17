Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 362,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 391,042 shares.The stock last traded at $2.78 and had previously closed at $2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 17.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $534.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 73,341.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

