LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.39

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.24. LG Display shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 66,415 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LG Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

LG Display Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LG Display by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

