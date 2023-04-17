Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.40. 647,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,448,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LICY. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.78.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 13.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,628,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

