Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LINC opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Insider Activity

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $66,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $66,337.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,312 shares of company stock worth $738,099. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.