Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Linde worth $285,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $360.80. The company had a trading volume of 174,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,014. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $364.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

