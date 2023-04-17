Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $154.31 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $154.31 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004660 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,840,123 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

